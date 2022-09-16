‘Rewiring our brains’: Why the upstart Jayhawks will keep improving

LAWRENCE, Kan. — In the wake of its exhilarating 55-42 overtime win at West Virginia last week, Kansas football is 2-0 for the first time since 2011 and leads the nation in scoring (55.5) points a game.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels stood No. 3 on the “Week 2 Heisman Hype” list of my estimable friend Dennis Dodd, the national college football writer for CBS Sports. And second-year coach Lance Leipold is the object of speculation to be among the potential targets of Nebraska for its suddenly vacant job.

We’ll get back to the considerable matter of sustaining this trend after a decade-plus of alternately dormant and turbulent times in the program.