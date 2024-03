MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s baseball team had a rough go of it to start the 2024 campaign.

The Wildcats had to scramble to find an opponent for its opener after Chetopa announced it would not field a team this season.

In its stead was Class 3A powerhouse Riverton, who rolled to wins of 23-1 and 16-2.

The Wildcats scored their only run in the opener in the bottom of the first inning after Mason Ferguson drew a bases-loaded walk.