Twenty years ago this summer, the Rochester A’s American Legion baseball team went on an ultimate three-month winning ride that finished in the 100-degree heat of Bartlesville, Okla.

It was an unprecedented ride that hasn’t been matched since by a Rochester team.

And it actually didn’t end in Bartlesville. There was one last stop two months later for that bunch: A two-day stint at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.