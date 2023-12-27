Rodgers explains unusual roster move

Following social media backlash after the Jets placed Aaron Rodgers on the active roster last week, the quarterback finally decided to set the record straight.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said he asked the Jets to revert him back to injured reserve after both sides decided he wouldn’t play again this season.

The Jets ultimately chose to place Rodgers on the 53-man roster so he could continue with his rehab and practice with the team. Because of that, Jets fullback Nick Bawden was released before later being added to the team’s practice squad.