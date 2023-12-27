 | Wed, Dec 27, 2023
Rodgers explains unusual roster move

The New York Jets, while announcing Aaron Rodgers would not play again this season as he recovers from his torn Achilles, nevertheless placed him on the active roster. the quarterback explains the move was necessary to allow him to continue to rehab and practice with the team.

Aaron Rodgers (8) of the New York Jets walks as Quinton Jefferson (70) of the New York Jets leaves the field during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images/TNS

Following social media backlash after the Jets placed Aaron Rodgers on the active roster last week, the quarterback finally decided to set the record straight.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said he asked the Jets to revert him back to injured reserve after both sides decided he wouldn’t play again this season.

The Jets ultimately chose to place Rodgers on the 53-man roster so he could continue with his rehab and practice with the team. Because of that, Jets fullback Nick Bawden was released before later being added to the team’s practice squad.

