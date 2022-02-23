 | Wed, Feb 23, 2022
Rodgers not sure on 2022 plans

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back in the spotlight after announcing this week he is uncertain what his plans are in 2022.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he’s still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season.

“There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.”

Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order  rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn’t ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesting a trade.

