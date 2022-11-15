Rodriguez, Harris take Rookies of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, are baseball’s Rookies of the Year. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the AL honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a BBWAA panel. Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 20 steals. He was voted the NL award, getting 22 firsts and eight seconds for 134 points from a different BBWAA panel.

Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II had a lot in common — perhaps too much.

The 21-year-old center fielders were runaway winners in Rookie of the Year voting on Monday after seasons of power and speed that led to lucrative long-term contracts but ultimately concluded with early postseason eliminations.