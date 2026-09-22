 | Wed, Sep 23, 2026
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Rough day for Mustangs at Maize tourney

The Iola Mustangs hope to bounce back from Saturday's tournament at one of their two appearances in Burlington this week.

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Sports

September 22, 2026 - 4:36 PM

Kashin Curry, Iola sophomore libero, gets under a serve last week against Osawatomie Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

MAIZE — The Iola Mustangs hope to quickly get back in the win column after striking out at the Maize Volleyball Tournament Saturday.

The Mustangs fell in each of their four contests, but they did not go down without a fight.

In the opener, the Mustangs lost to host Maize 25-9 in the first set, but showed improvement in the second, falling 25-17.

In round two, Northwest Wichita defeated Iola 25-12 in the first set, but the Mustangs battled back and won the second, losing a close third set by the slimmest of margins, 26-24.

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