Rough day for Mustangs at Maize tourney

MAIZE — The Iola Mustangs hope to quickly get back in the win column after striking out at the Maize Volleyball Tournament Saturday.

The Mustangs fell in each of their four contests, but they did not go down without a fight.

In the opener, the Mustangs lost to host Maize 25-9 in the first set, but showed improvement in the second, falling 25-17.

In round two, Northwest Wichita defeated Iola 25-12 in the first set, but the Mustangs battled back and won the second, losing a close third set by the slimmest of margins, 26-24.