Royals fall in wild one

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — DJ LeMahieu led off the 11th inning with an RBI double and the New York Yankees, after blowing four late leads, finally held off the feisty Kansas City Royals 8-6 on Monday night.

Brett Gardner drove in three runs for the Yankees, two on a sharp infield single in the 11th that made it 8-5.

But the Royals, who tied the score in each of the previous four innings, once again refused to go down easily. They got a two-out RBI single from pinch-hitter Edward Olivares and brought the potential winning run to the plate before Carlos Santana grounded out to end a game that took 4 hours, 52 minutes.