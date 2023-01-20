 | Fri, Jan 20, 2023
Royals ink former all-star reliever

The Kansas City Royals have reached an agreement with former all-star reliever Aroldis Chapman. The veteran lefty saw his effectiveness plummet in 2022.

Aroldis Chapman (54) of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning in game one of a doubleheader at Globe Life Field on Oct. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and Aroldis Chapman have agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a successful physical for the seven-time All-Star.

Chapman was once among baseball’s most dynamic pitchers, known for consistently throwing 100 mph or more. But the left-hander, who will be 35 on opening day, is coming off the worst season of his 13-year career, going 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA for the Yankees in 2022 while raising questions about his dedication to his team.

