Royals miss out on sweep

San Francisco's Michael Conforto hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the eighth inning as the Giants erased a 1-0 deficit to Kansas City to win, 3-1. The rally stymied Kansas City's hopes of a three-game sweep in the team's first road series of 2023.

April 10, 2023 - 2:28 PM

The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) is congratulated by teammates Franmil Reyes (99) and MJ Melendez (1) after Perez hit a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Oracle Park on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in San Francisco. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images/TNS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough to cap a three-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

One day after blowing a 4-0 lead in the eighth and losing their second consecutive game to Kansas City, the Giants turned the tables.

Bryce Johnson started the comeback with a one-out single off Yarbrough (0-1). Thairo Estrada flied out before Wilmer Flores doubled in the tying run, with Johnson racing around the bases to score.

