Royals miss out on sweep

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough to cap a three-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

One day after blowing a 4-0 lead in the eighth and losing their second consecutive game to Kansas City, the Giants turned the tables.

Bryce Johnson started the comeback with a one-out single off Yarbrough (0-1). Thairo Estrada flied out before Wilmer Flores doubled in the tying run, with Johnson racing around the bases to score.