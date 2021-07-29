 | Thu, Jul 29, 2021
Royals rally, stun Chicago

After being no-hit for the first five innings, Kansas City rallied late with Salvador Perez's ninth-inning home run and Michael A. Taylor's two-out single in the 10th to beat Chicago, 3-2.

By

Sports

July 29, 2021 - 9:14 AM

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) chases the Chicago White Sox' Danny Mendick (20) between bases in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor’s two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove Hunter Dozier home from second base as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The Royals had tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Salvador Perez hit his 24th homer, a solo shot to left-center off AL saves leader Liam Hendriks.

Scott Barlow (3-3), who took over in the 10th as the fifth Royals pitcher, struck out two and walked one. Ryan Burr (2-1) pitched the final inning for Chicago.

