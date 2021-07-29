Royals rally, stun Chicago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor’s two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove Hunter Dozier home from second base as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The Royals had tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Salvador Perez hit his 24th homer, a solo shot to left-center off AL saves leader Liam Hendriks.

Scott Barlow (3-3), who took over in the 10th as the fifth Royals pitcher, struck out two and walked one. Ryan Burr (2-1) pitched the final inning for Chicago.