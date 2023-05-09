 | Tue, May 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Royals score 8 in 6th, beat White Sox

MJ Melendez homered and drove in four runs, Nick Pratto had a three-run double during an eight-run sixth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 12-5. 

By

Sports

May 9, 2023 - 2:11 PM

MJ Melendez (1) of the Kansas City Royals is doused with water by Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after the Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 12-5- to win the game at Kauffman Stadium on May 8, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez homered and drove in four runs, Nick Pratto had a three-run double during an eight-run sixth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 12-5 on Monday night.

Melendez hit a 431-foot, two-run shot in the fourth against Dylan Cease and then had a two-run single in the sixth as the Royals turned a 4-4 game into a rout. Kansas City had its highest-scoring game this season and won consecutive home games for the first time since winning four straight at Kauffman Stadium last Sept. 20-23.

“I was saying it early when we weren’t scoring runs,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “The process was great the whole time. I’m happy for the guys that they’re having that success, but I’m more happy they haven’t changed their work or thought process.

Related
August 11, 2022
July 29, 2021
May 10, 2021
June 6, 2019
Most Popular