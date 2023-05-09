Royals score 8 in 6th, beat White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez homered and drove in four runs, Nick Pratto had a three-run double during an eight-run sixth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 12-5 on Monday night.

Melendez hit a 431-foot, two-run shot in the fourth against Dylan Cease and then had a two-run single in the sixth as the Royals turned a 4-4 game into a rout. Kansas City had its highest-scoring game this season and won consecutive home games for the first time since winning four straight at Kauffman Stadium last Sept. 20-23.

“I was saying it early when we weren’t scoring runs,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “The process was great the whole time. I’m happy for the guys that they’re having that success, but I’m more happy they haven’t changed their work or thought process.