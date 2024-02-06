Royals sign Witt to mega-deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals owner John Sherman remembers hanging along the fence at spring training in Arizona back in 2020, shortly after he had purchased the club from David Glass, and watching top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. rip line drives to every part of the field.

Sherman had a suspicion even then that he was watching something special.

Over the next few years, Witt shot through the minors like one of those hard-hit line drives. He made his big league debut in 2022 and hit 20 homers and stole 30 bases. And he followed with a sophomore season to remember, finishing seventh in MVP voting while doing things last year that put him on rarified lists alongside Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle.