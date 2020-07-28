Menu Search Log in

Royals slug by Tigers

The Kansas City Royals improved to 2-2 on the year with a 14-6 thrashing against the Detroit Tigers.

July 28, 2020 - 9:16 AM

DETROIT (AP) — Maikel Franco hit two of Kansas City’s six home runs, and the Royals pounded the Tigers 14-6 on Monday night, spoiling Detroit’s fan-free home opener.

Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle on a night when the Royals rallied from an early 5-1 deficit. Foster Griffin (1-0) won in relief, but he also had to leave his major league debut with a left forearm strain.

“Day One, this happens. Been healthy my whole career,” Griffin said. “So it wasn’t easy.”

