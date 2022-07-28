 | Thu, Jul 28, 2022
Royals trade Benintendi to Yankees for pitching prospects

The Kansas City Royals traded the team's lone All-Star this season, Andrew Benintendi, to the New York Yankees Wednesday for three pitching prospects. Benintendi is set to enter free agency after this season.

Sports

July 28, 2022 - 11:52 AM

The Royals' Whit Merrifield, left, and Andrew Benintendi (16) celebrate after both scored in an April game in Chicago. Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals for three minor league pitchers on Wednesday night in what could be the first in a flurry of moves ahead of next week’s trade deadline.

The AL East leaders sent right-handers Chandler Champlain and Beck Way to the Royals along with left-hander T.J. Sikkema.

A 28-year-old left-handed hitter, Benintendi was among 10 Royals who missed a four-game series at Toronto from July 14-17 because he was not vaccinated. Benintendi lost $186,813 of the $8.5 million salary he won in an arbitration case against the Royals.

