 | Tue, Jun 28, 2022
Royals trade Santana to Seattle for pitching prospects

Carlos Santana struggled mightily for the Kansas City Royals in the first two months of 2022. But his hot hitting of late allowed the Royals to trade the first baseman to Seattle for a pair of pitchers. The move allows KC to call up prized prospect Vinnie Pasquantino.

June 28, 2022 - 1:44 PM

Carlos Santana of the Kansas City Royals points to teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals traded first baseman Carlos Santana and nearly $4.3 million to the Seattle Mariners for right-handers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming on Monday, clearing the way for Kansas City to bring up hot prospect Vinnie Pasquantino.

Pasquantino was not in the starting lineup against Texas on Monday night because of tight travel schedules, but Royals general manager J.J. Picollo and manager Mike Matheny expect his big bat to be in the lineup regularly.

“When I was growing up, I had a dream of playing professional baseball. But I just enjoy playing the game,” said Pasquantino, who was doing his laundry when he learned of his big league call-up. “I still do now, and I’m going to continue to try to do that as we move forward. I just love playing the game.”

