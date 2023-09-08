 | Fri, Sep 08, 2023
Ruixin Liu leads LPGA in Cincinnati

Ruixin Liu is the leader after one round of the Kroger Queen City Championship on the LPGA Tour. She would have had a hard time believing that. Liu had to withdraw last week with severe allergies. She still wasn't feeling great in Cincinnati. And then she posted a 65 for her lowest round of the year.

September 8, 2023 - 2:55 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ruixin Liu of China was still suffering from allergies that forced her to withdraw from the LPGA Tour event last week. It didn’t stop her from posting a 7-under 65 on Thursday for her best round of the year and a one-shot lead in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Liu started so well that her lone regret was a par on the 12th hole when she hit her approach to 18 feet on the par 5 and three-putted for a par. She had seven birdies through 13 holes and then closed with five pars.

Liu had a one-shot lead on the Kendale course at Kenwood Country Club over Peiyun Chien, Elizabeth Szokol, short-hitting Dottie Ardina and Linnea Strom.

