Ruixin Liu leads LPGA in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ruixin Liu of China was still suffering from allergies that forced her to withdraw from the LPGA Tour event last week. It didn’t stop her from posting a 7-under 65 on Thursday for her best round of the year and a one-shot lead in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Liu started so well that her lone regret was a par on the 12th hole when she hit her approach to 18 feet on the par 5 and three-putted for a par. She had seven birdies through 13 holes and then closed with five pars.

Liu had a one-shot lead on the Kendale course at Kenwood Country Club over Peiyun Chien, Elizabeth Szokol, short-hitting Dottie Ardina and Linnea Strom.