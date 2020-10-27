Menu Search Log in

Runners hit their stride

Humboldt High's Drew Wilhite and Crest High's Ursula Billings both brought home regional cross country gold over the weekend. They are among the local athletes qualifying for state competition Saturday.

October 27, 2020 - 10:32 AM

Ursula Billings runs away to win the Class 1A Regional Cross Country Meet Saturday in Hutchinson, to advance to this weekend’s state meet in Victoria. Courtesy photo

Two area standout cross country runners can add “regional champions” to their respective resumes.

Crest High junior Ursula Billings topped all runners in the girls 5K at the Class 1A Regional Meet in Hutchinson. Billings crossed the line more than a minute ahead of her competitors at 21 minutes, 2 seconds at the Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park.

Billings will head to Victoria on Saturday for the Class 1A Cross Country Meet.

