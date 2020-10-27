Runners hit their stride

Two area standout cross country runners can add “regional champions” to their respective resumes.

Crest High junior Ursula Billings topped all runners in the girls 5K at the Class 1A Regional Meet in Hutchinson. Billings crossed the line more than a minute ahead of her competitors at 21 minutes, 2 seconds at the Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park.

Billings will head to Victoria on Saturday for the Class 1A Cross Country Meet.