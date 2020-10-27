Runners hit their stride

Two area standout cross country runners can add “regional champions” to their respective resumes.
Crest High junior Ursula Billings topped all runners in the girls 5K at the Class 1A Regional Meet in Hutchinson. Billings crossed the line more than a minute ahead of her competitors at 21 minutes, 2 seconds at the Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park.
Billings will head to Victoria on Saturday for the Class 1A Cross Country Meet.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives