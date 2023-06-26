 | Mon, Jun 26, 2023
Ruoning Yin wins Women’s PGA Championship; 2nd from China

Ruoning Yin made a birdie putt from about 10 feet on the final hole and became the second woman from China to win a major, beating Yuka Saso by one shot in the Women’s PGA Championship. 

June 26, 2023 - 2:26 PM

Rose Zhang, in her professional debut, hits her drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open LPGA golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, NJ on 6/1/23.

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Becoming the second woman from China to win a major championship left Ruoning Yin in awe, even an hour after being handed the Women’s PGA Championship trophy at Baltusrol.

“When I was walking to this tent, I just said: ‘Oh, wow, major winner!’ It’s amazing. It’s just unreal,” Yin said Sunday.

Yin made a birdie putt from about 10 feet on the final hole to beat Yuka Saso by one stroke. The 20-year-old closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 8-under 276 and take a place in Chinese sports history next to Shanshan Feng.

