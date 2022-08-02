 | Tue, Aug 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Russell’s legacy extended far beyond titles

That Bill Russell is perhaps the most gilded winner of all time, with 11 NBA titles, two NCAA championships, two more in high school and an Olympic gold medal. Nevertheless, his success off the court is what's most inspiring.

By

Sports

August 2, 2022 - 1:23 PM

Member of the Boston Celtics' 1966 Championship team Bill Russell is honored at halftime of a game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on April 13, 2016, in Boston. Photo by (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images/TNS)

William Felton Russell made his living in a profession that judges success by an unequivocal bottom line: Winning. How much of that did you do?

Bill Russell by that measure was simply the greatest, most accomplished professional athlete in the history of North American team sports. There were not enough fingers and thumbs for his 11 NBA championships including eight in a row as the centerpiece of the dynastic Boston Celtics from 1956 to 1969.

Add an Olympic gold medal, two NCAA championships and two high school state titles and see the most gilded winner of them all. All sports. All time.

Related
July 21, 2022
July 20, 2022
June 17, 2022
April 26, 2022
Most Popular