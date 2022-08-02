Russell’s legacy extended far beyond titles

William Felton Russell made his living in a profession that judges success by an unequivocal bottom line: Winning. How much of that did you do?

Bill Russell by that measure was simply the greatest, most accomplished professional athlete in the history of North American team sports. There were not enough fingers and thumbs for his 11 NBA championships including eight in a row as the centerpiece of the dynastic Boston Celtics from 1956 to 1969.

Add an Olympic gold medal, two NCAA championships and two high school state titles and see the most gilded winner of them all. All sports. All time.