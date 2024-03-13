Saint Mary’s breaks Gonzaga’s WCC tournament stranglehold

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gonzaga’s stranglehold on the West Coast Conference Tournament had been especially frustrating for Saint Mary’s, the Gaels often seeing their nemesis celebrate at their expense.

Not Tuesday night.

No. 21 Saint Mary’s led the WCC championship game nearly the entire way to beat No. 17 Gonzaga 69-60 behind Aidan Mahaney’s 23 points and Mitchell Saxen’s 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Gonzaga (25-7) had won four WCC championships in a row and 10 of 11, with Saint Mary’s in 2019 the one year the Bulldogs didn’t claim the trophy. The Gaels earned the conference’s automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament, but both sides were certain to make the 68-team field even before tipoff.