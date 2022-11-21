 | Mon, Nov 21, 2022
Saka, Rashford lead England to 6-2 rout of Iran

The win provides encouragement for coach Gareth Southgate, who has faced the most troubled period of his England tenure over the last year. In a difficult buildup to the tournament in Qatar, he was humiliated by his own fans when they chanted, “You don’t know what you’re doing.”

November 21, 2022 - 2:12 PM

Images of Harry Kane of England and Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands are seen on skyscrapers in the West Bay area ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images/TNS)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford put the last year’s European Championship loss behind them in England’s 6-2 rout of Iran at the World Cup. Both players missed penalties in the shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final and were then subjected to racist abuse. But Saka scored twice at Khalifa International Stadium and Rashford came off the bench to add another with his first move of the match.

When Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford last walked off the field at a major international soccer tournament, they were bombarded with racist abuse.

Three goals for England in the team’s opening match at this year’s World Cup was their immediate riposte.

