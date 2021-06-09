 | Wed, Jun 09, 2021
Sakkari knocks off defending champ Swiatek in French Open quarterfinal

Four newcomers will comprise the French Open semifinals, now that defending champion Iga Swiatek has been ousted. Maria Sakkari, seeded 17th, toppled Swiatek in straight sets.

PARIS (AP) — Maria Sakkari ended defending champion Iga Swiatek’s 11-match and 22-set winning streaks at the French Open today and reached the semifinals of a major tournament for the first time.

The 17th-seeded Sakkari used strong and steady baseline play to eliminate Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 at Court Philippe Chatrier in the quarterfinals and ensure that the clay-court tournament will end with a new Grand Slam champion.

“I couldn’t have done it without my team and their support and I just want to thank them and we still have a long way to go, of course,” Sakkari said, “but we made a huge step today.”

