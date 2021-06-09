Sakkari knocks off defending champ Swiatek in French Open quarterfinal

PARIS (AP) — Maria Sakkari ended defending champion Iga Swiatek’s 11-match and 22-set winning streaks at the French Open today and reached the semifinals of a major tournament for the first time.

The 17th-seeded Sakkari used strong and steady baseline play to eliminate Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 at Court Philippe Chatrier in the quarterfinals and ensure that the clay-court tournament will end with a new Grand Slam champion.

“I couldn’t have done it without my team and their support and I just want to thank them and we still have a long way to go, of course,” Sakkari said, “but we made a huge step today.”