Salina sweeps Indians in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — The A Iola Indians were on the losing end of both games on Saturday at the Humboldt Sports Complex against the Salina Hawks 16U.

Originally, Iola planned for a weekend tournament in Garnett, but with rising COVID-19 cases in Kansas, Garnett is no longer holding large outdoor events. Salina still had their hotel booked, and decided to make the most of their visit.

Iola failed to lead at any point during Saturday’s doubleheader, and fell into a 7-0 hole after the first three innings in game 1. Eli Smith featured on the mound for Iola, picking up five strikeouts while allowing five walks and six hits. Nine runs were scored during Smith’s appearance, but he fell responsible for only four.