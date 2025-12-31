Saying goodbye to Arrowhead and Kauffman

In central Texas, where the rolling hills meet the high desert, people say, “If you don’t like what’s in this town, drive about 50 miles in any direction. It’s the exact same thing.”

Every town in at least in that area of Texas, has the exact same thing along the highways when it comes to restaurant fare. A Dairy Queen, a Mexican restaurant and an Allsups Convenience Store.

However, drive into town and a traveler finds the good stuff. Surprisingly great off-brand fast-food restaurants, mom-and-pop gas stations, diners and restaurants serving traditional dishes from scratch instead of the typical Tex-Mex cuisine.

I spent most of my 30s covering news and sports in Texas, so when I moved to Missouri, I felt a noticeable hollowness in my day-to-day activities. Did Texas have a richer culture than Missouri? Of course, many municipalities recite the Texas Pledge of Allegiance ahead of the National Pledge of Allegiance before city meetings. Texas is a different planet — enthusiastically American and culturally much more. Missouri was Texas with the volume turned down.

This isn’t about bashing Missouri. It’s about how I feel when it comes to allegiance.

The recent announcement by the Kansas City Chiefs to cross over to Kansas, and a possible move by the Kansas City Royals, will likely mean the end of Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums.

I’ve covered sports in some of the nation’s premiere venues, including AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Churchill Downs in Louisville, Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge and Community America in Charlotte.

Arrowhead and Kauffman are different. Would the opening riff to the Rolling Stones’ “Start me up” hit right at every KC kickoff in a dome?

During the rare, quiet moments of a baseball game, would the sound of rushing water from the outfield fountains have the same echo in a downtown stadium?

One day, Kansas may host a Super Bowl.

What’s the difference between New Orleans and Miami, who have hosted 11 Super Bowls each, before and after the big game?

And after every Super Bowl in New Orleans, the city keeps putting money into its stadium.

While Miami, which continues turning over one stadium after another, appears no better for it.

Arrowhead and Kauffman have more culture than most of the stadiums across the nation. Just like Union Station, where visitors can still feel the electricity of travelers who long since reached their destination, Arrowhead and Kauffman have their own kind of energy.

Or, maybe I’m just mistaking it for nostalgia. The older I get, one lesson I continue to learn is even if I have nostalgia for a place, that doesn’t mean everyone else does.

Sometimes progress means letting go. I have at least five years to say goodbye.