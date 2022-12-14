SCC breaks down to Olpe

LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County High boys never made it a close game in an 80-17 crushing defeat to Olpe on Tuesday night.

Southern Coffey County (1-4) head coach Brian Rand knew it would be a challenging season for his boys due to the fact they lost a number of seniors and carried mainly younger players, who still need to get fundamentals down and to compete in the powerful Lyon County league.

SCC’s AJ DeAnda scored a pair of two-point baskets in the first eight minutes. Olpe outscored SCC in the opening quarter, 31-4. The Eagles got behind Cole’s eight points and Skolsky’s six points in the first to jump out to a comfortable advantage.