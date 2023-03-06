SCC closes with loss to St. Paul

WAVERLY — The Southern Coffey County High girls basketball season came to an end against St. Paul in a Class 1A-II Substate semifinal loss Friday, 61-37.

The Lady Titans (12-10) kept the game close up until the second half, when St. Paul ended the game with a 37-20 run. St. Paul scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Jalea True and Josie Weers kept the Lady Titans in the game early with their 10 points combined in the first quarter. St. Paul’s Josey Harris hit a three and a couple of two-point baskets to pin SCC back at the end of the first, 13-10.