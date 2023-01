LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County High boys were beaten at home on Tuesday night by Madison, 68-12.

The Bulldogs controlled the ball in the first half, outscoring SCC by 37 points.

AJ DeAnda scored a layup for Southern Coffey County’s lone points in the quarter. Madison’s scoring charge began with Bryson Turner netting a trio of two-point baskets and a trio of free throws while Gavin Isch also went for a three, a layup and a pair of free throws.