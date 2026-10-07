SCC falls to Northeast, Oswego

LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County Lady Titans’ losing streak extended to 13 games after falling to Northeast and Oswego in a pair of sweeps Tuesday night.

After opening their penultimate contest with a 25-10, 25-21 loss to the Northeast Vikings, the Lady Titans fell to the Three Rivers League’s top team in the Oswego Indians, 25-12, 25-6, to end the night and drop their record to 1-13 in league play.

The Lady Titans have one last triangular to improve their record ahead of the regional tournament when they head on the road Tuesday to face Chetopa and…