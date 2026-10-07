 | Thu, Oct 08, 2026
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SCC falls to Northeast, Oswego

The Southern Coffey County High School Lady Titans have one last game left to improve their seeding before the regional tournament.

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Sports

October 7, 2026 - 4:12 PM

Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County Lady Titans’ losing streak extended to 13 games after falling to Northeast and Oswego in a pair of sweeps Tuesday night. 

After opening their penultimate contest with a 25-10, 25-21 loss to the Northeast Vikings, the Lady Titans fell to the Three Rivers League’s top team in the Oswego Indians, 25-12, 25-6, to end the night and drop their record to 1-13 in league play. 

The Lady Titans have one last triangular to improve their record ahead of the regional tournament when they head on the road Tuesday to face Chetopa and…

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