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SCC hopes to repeat history

The Southern Coffey County Titans hope for a rebound against a familiar foe Friday.

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Sports

October 13, 2026 - 4:26 PM

LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County Titans hope to repeat history Friday. 

With coaches and players viewing last year’s victory over the Altoona-Midway Jets as a pivotal moment for the program, the Titans hope to do it again when they head on the road to face the Jets.

Both teams head into the contest winless at 0-6. The Titans’ latest loss came in a first-half mercy rule by the Otis-Bison Cougars, 53-0. 

The Jets’ latest loss was a 67-20 shellacking by Elyria Christian. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

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