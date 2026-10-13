SCC hopes to repeat history

LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County Titans hope to repeat history Friday.

With coaches and players viewing last year’s victory over the Altoona-Midway Jets as a pivotal moment for the program, the Titans hope to do it again when they head on the road to face the Jets.

Both teams head into the contest winless at 0-6. The Titans’ latest loss came in a first-half mercy rule by the Otis-Bison Cougars, 53-0.

The Jets’ latest loss was a 67-20 shellacking by Elyria Christian. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.