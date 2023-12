MELVERN — Southern Coffey County High’s girls came up just short Monday in their bid for their first win of the season.

The Lady Titans missed on a pair of last-second 3-point attempts in a 30-27 loss to Veritas Christian High out of Lawrence in the first round of the Marais des Cygnes Valley Tip-off Classic.

The setback drops SCC into the consolation bracket, where it will take on the loser of the Hartford-Bishop Seabury matchup.