SCC splits to end season

LE ROY — Southern Coffey County’s volleyball team ended the regular season with a split Tuesday, sweeping Three Rivers League foe Chetopa. But the Lady Titans were on the other side against the Erie Red Devils on senior night.

After toughing out a 25-21 win in the opening set, Southern Coffey County cruised to victory in the second, taking it 25-11. In the process, they snapped a 13-game losing streak and earned their first sweep since Sept. 22.

With Tuesday night’s win, the Lady Titans finish the regular season with a 3-29 record, the most wins for the…