 | Wed, Oct 14, 2026
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SCC splits to end season

The Southern Coffey County Lady Titans head into the postseason with a full head of steam after splitting Tuesday's senior night contests.

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Sports

October 14, 2026 - 4:15 PM

Kaylee Isch, Southern Coffey County freshman libero, gets under a shot during a game against Jayhawk-Linn last month. Isch tied for the team lead in digs with five and posted three aces. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

LE ROY — Southern Coffey County’s volleyball team ended the regular season with a split Tuesday, sweeping Three Rivers League foe Chetopa. But the Lady Titans were on the other side against the Erie Red Devils on senior night.  

After toughing out a 25-21 win in the opening set, Southern Coffey County cruised to victory in the second, taking it 25-11. In the process, they snapped a 13-game losing streak and earned their first sweep since Sept. 22.

With Tuesday night’s win, the Lady Titans finish the regular season with a 3-29 record, the most wins for the…

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