HARTFORD — The Southern Coffey County High School volleyball team split a pair of matchups with Hartford and Lebo on Tuesday in a mid-week tilt.

The Titans (14-6; 1-1) took their first match over Hartford fairly easily with set scores of 25-10 and 25-8.

Ross Snovelle helped lead SCC defense with eight kills, followed by Josie Weers’ seven kills and Madeline Spencer’s six kills. Weers also led from the serving line with four aces while Spencer knocked two aces.