MELVERN — The Southern Coffey County volleyball team picked up two match victories at Marais des Cygnes Valley High School School on Tuesday.

The Titans (18-6) were ranked eighth in last week’s KVA poll in the 1A Division III and second in the league standings behind Lebo. The team should move up in the rankings with the wins this week before they travel to Uniontown this weekend.

Southern Coffey County knocked off Olpe High School with set scores of 21-25, 25-21 and 25-6.