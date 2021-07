The athletic departments of Iola Middle School and Iola High School will reap the rewards of a golf tournament this Saturday morning at the Allen County Country Club.

“It’s the first time we’ve tried such an endeavor,” said Jason Coke, IMS assistant principal and athletic director, who, with Matt Baumwart, IHS assistant principal and athletic director, is organizing the four-person scramble.

With cooler temperatures predicted, the 8 a.m. tee time should be ideal.