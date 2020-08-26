Menu Search Log in

Schools plan to push fall sports to spring

Kansas chools that have called off fall sports might be able to play a shortened season in the spring, under a plan under consideration by the state's governing body.

August 26, 2020 - 8:49 AM

Southern Coffey County High School’s football team goes through a passing drill this week under the guidance of head coach Trevor Smith. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas schools might be able to play a truncated version of their fall season season in the spring under a plan that the Kansas High School Activities Association is considering.

With some of the state’s largest districts canceling or suspending fall sports and other extracurricular activities, the association’s Executive Board voted 9-0 Monday in favor of the “alternative fall season opportunity.”

Any schools that play in the alternative season won’t have a playoff. If enough similarly sized schools move their fall seasons, the spring sports season also could be pushed back by about a month.

