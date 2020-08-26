Schools plan to push fall sports to spring

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas schools might be able to play a truncated version of their fall season season in the spring under a plan that the Kansas High School Activities Association is considering.

With some of the state’s largest districts canceling or suspending fall sports and other extracurricular activities, the association’s Executive Board voted 9-0 Monday in favor of the “alternative fall season opportunity.”

Any schools that play in the alternative season won’t have a playoff. If enough similarly sized schools move their fall seasons, the spring sports season also could be pushed back by about a month.