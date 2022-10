Marmaton Valley High’s Brayden Lawson carries the ball in the rain Thursday against Central Christian. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

The 2022 football season came to an end for Marmaton Valley, Southern Coffey County and Yates Center high schools Thursday.

In Hutchinson, Marmaton Valley bowed out at the hands of Central Christian in a 52-6 defeat in the first round of the Kansas Eight Man-II playoffs.

The game was plagued with steady rain at times as the Wildcats saw their season end with a 4-5 record.