Season ends for Fillies

An aggressive Iola High Fillies team took down Fort Scott in the first round of the 4A Substate Tournament Saturday at home, but they couldn’t overcome the top-ranked Chanute.

“I’ve been preaching aggressive, aggressive, don’t play it safe,” Coach Amanda Strickler-Holman said. “All six on the floor were aggressive. This was a team effort.”

“This is the best season we’ve had in a very long time, especially during my four years here. This is a great group of girls. We made it competitive and we made it fun.”