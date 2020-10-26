Menu Search Log in

Season ends for Fillies

Iola High's volleyball team knocked off Fort Scott in Saturday's Class 4A Volleyball Tournament, but had no answer for Chanute in the semifinal. The loss ends the Fillies season.

By

Sports

October 26, 2020 - 10:13 AM

Iola High’s Fillies prepare for a shot during Saturday’s Class 4A Substate Volleyball Tournament. The players are, from left, Aysha Houk, Jenna Curry, Becca Sprague, Veronica Agostini and Hannah Gardner. Photo by Vickie Moss

An aggressive Iola High Fillies team took down Fort Scott in the first round of the 4A Substate Tournament Saturday at home, but they couldn’t overcome the top-ranked Chanute.

“I’ve been preaching aggressive, aggressive, don’t play it safe,” Coach Amanda Strickler-Holman said. “All six on the floor were aggressive. This was a team effort.”

“This is the best season we’ve had in a very long time, especially during my four years here. This is a great group of girls. We made it competitive and we made it fun.”

Related
October 21, 2020
December 17, 2011
October 24, 2011
October 15, 2011
Trending