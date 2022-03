For all of Iola High’s offensive struggles Monday, their defensive intensity had given the Mustangs a chance.

Iola trailed by 10 midway through the third quarter, when a free throw by Josie Plumlee, a 3-pointer not much later by Aysha Houk and a score underneath by Reese Curry made things interesting.

Iola had pulled to within six, 25-19, against the Class 5A Timberwolves squad, and had momentum on its side.