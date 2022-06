OVERLAND PARK — SEK-Impact’s 10-and-under team capped a whirlwind month by taking fourth in a state tournament Sunday.

SEK-Impact lost its only game of the tournament, 6-2, in the semifinal round to the eventual state champions (who won their title game, 26-1).

While SEK-Impact ended the tournament in fourth place with a 4-1 record, the squad remains ranked in first place or third place, depending on which rankings system you follow for 10-and-under pteams.