LAWRENCE — Iola High golf coach Jeremy Sellman returned to his other passion Saturday in the name of charity.

Sellman took part in a Special Olympics Crappie Tournament held at Lawrence’s Clinton Lake, where he battled wind and cool temperatures for the duration of the event.

Nevertheless, Sellman brought in a full stringer of seven crappie, for a total of 11.3 pounds, good for second place out of 24 boats.