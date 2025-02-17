Senior night blowout for Cubs Friday

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Colden Cook and Blake Ellis were among the Cub seniors recognized Friday for their four years on the basketball court.

The seniors followed that up by giving the home crowd quite a show.

Cook hit 11 of 14 field goals, while Ellis was 9 of 11 from the field, scoring 26 and 20 points, respectively, in a 67-34 romp over Cherryvale.

The win puts Humboldt at 15-3 headed into the final week of the regular season. The Cubs have already announced their game Tuesday at Bluestem has been called off due to wintry weather. No makeup date has been announced. The Cubs will travel to Fredonia Thursday.

A blistering start paved the way, with Humboldt holding leads of 23-9 after one quarter, 36-17 at the break and 52-26 after three.

Cook added six rebounds, while Ellis, and Tre Franklin both had four steals. Cook and Avery Works both had three steals as well.

Cherryvale (9-8-8-8—34)

Humboldt (23-13-16-15—67)

Humboldt FG/3pt FT F TP

Cook 10/1 3 1 26

Ellis 9 2 1 20

Franklin 4 0 1 8

Works 1 1 2 3

Newman 1 0 0 2

Gomez 1 0 2 2

Sterling 1 0 1 2

Johnson 1 0 0 2

Shaughnessy 1 0 1 2

Mueller 0 0 1 0

Totals 29/1 6 10 67

