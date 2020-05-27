Menu Search Log in

Several notables still unsigned in odd offseason

Big names remain unsigned and could end up filling major needs for someone.

By

Sports

May 27, 2020 - 10:42 AM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton plays with the crowd during late fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints in 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. Photo by Jeff Siner / Charlotte Observer / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Offseason shopping is still in full swing in the NFL.

Even with the status of the upcoming season uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams continue to tinker with their rosters by adding players they hope will help them win — whenever or if they actually play.

Virtual workouts are being held all around the league, with some facilities beginning to reopen but still closed to coaches and players. General managers work the phones and chat with agents and unsigned players through video conference calls.

