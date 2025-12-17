Shortfalls add up as Vikings pull away late

A myriad of little errors added up for the Yates Center Wildcats, who fell in their second consecutive game after coming up short 66-58 against the Northeast Vikings Tuesday.

Yates Center overcame an early deficit to make it a one-score ball game by halftime, 30-27, but fouls and mounting miscues ultimately made the difference.

“This game highlighted the importance of the little things having to be done,” Yates Center coach Lane Huffman said. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds, made some unforced turnovers, missed eight free throws, and left a lot of missed baskets under the rim.”

Sophomore guard Ben Cook led with 27 points, followed by sophomore guard Marcus Cummings with 12, then junior guard Jeremiah Jones with 9 points and sophomore guard Gavin Busteed with 7 points.

Despite losing Tuesday, Huffman credited the Wildcats for their successes.

They kept themselves in contention with their ability to adjust on the fly. Were it not for the Wildcats getting in foul trouble and lacking second-chance opportunities due to their primary post player — sophomore Jacob Smoot — being out due to illness, Coach Huffman believes the outcome Tuesday may have favored Yates Center.

“Despite piling the little mistakes, we still gave ourselves a chance to win,” Huffman said. “The guys made adjustments, and I’m proud of that.”

Yates Center returns to the hardwood Friday, when they host Liberty Home School. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

The Yates Center girls basketball team lost to Northeast 46-25, but statistics from the contest were not available at press time.