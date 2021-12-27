Should NBA press pause?

The COVID pandemic has wreaked havoc on everyone and everything, and there are no signs that things are getting much better.

Sports are a microcosm of society, and as the number of positive tests increases in the wake of the new omicron variant and its rampant spread around the country, the sports teams are seeing the same type of spread. Every day brings a new list of players who are entering the various health and safety protocols for their particular leagues.

The NBA has had more than 110 players enter the protocols in December, and commissioner Adam Silver said that more than 90% of those cases are the omicron strain. The Pistons, who hadn’t had a player in the protocols this season, have been hit hard this week. As of Sunday, eight players had been sidelined: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saben Lee, Rodney McGruder, Trey Lyles, Cory Joseph and Josh Jackson.