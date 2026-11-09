Silver Lake Eagles crush Cubs 76-8 in round two
The Humboldt Cubs will go back to the drawing boards after ending their season with a 76-8 loss to Silver Lake in the second round of the postseason.
SILVER LAKE — Humboldt High’s Cubs ran into a Silver Lake-sized buzzsaw Friday evening.
The host Eagles were dominating in every fashion, setting the tone on their first play from scrimmage with a 78-yard touchdown run from tailback Domonic Monhollon.
Silver Lake never let up from there, leading 21-0 after one quarter and 56-0 at the break on the way to a 76-8 victory.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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