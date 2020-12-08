Smith’s remarkable comeback continues

With Alex Smith leading the way in the latest remarkable development of his oh-so-remarkable comeback, maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising that Washington — below .500, representing the lowly NFC East, with little help from two leading playmakers, facing a two-TD hole on the road against unbeaten Pittsburgh — would pull off a victory.
This no-nickname team’s first season under coach Ron Rivera is making the ridiculous seem routine at this point.
Jon Bostic made a sliding interception when Montez Sweat tipped Ben Roethlisberger’s pass at the line of scrimmage with about two minutes left, and Washington’s tremendous defensive performance made its dink-and-dunk output on offense stand up for a 23-17 win Monday that dropped Pittsburgh’s record to 11-1.
