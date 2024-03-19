 | Tue, Mar 19, 2024
Snell reportedly inks deal with San Francisco

Blake Snell, who won the Cy Young Award in 2023 with San Diego, has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $62 million with the San Francisco Giants. Snell also won the 2018 Cy Young with Tamp Bay.

March 19, 2024 - 1:34 PM

Blake Snell, who won the National League Cy Young Award in 2023 with the San Diego Padres, has signed a free agent deal with San Francisco. Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images/TNS

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $62 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Snell has the right to opt out after this season and become a free agent.

Snell gets a $17 million signing bonus payable on Jan. 15, 2026, and a $15 million salary this year. He would get $30 million if he keeps the contract for 2025.

