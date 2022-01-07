 | Sat, Jan 08, 2022
Snowboarder White battling COVID-19

Snowboarder Shaun White has contracted COVId on his road to a fourth Olympic gold medal. White is returning to the sport after a three-year absence.

January 7, 2022 - 3:48 PM

The USA's Shaun White takes first place during the Snowboarding Men's Halfpipe Finals at Pheonix Snow Park on Feb. 14, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images/TNS)

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (AP) — Snowboarding star Shaun White has another obstacle to deal with as he eyes a bid for a fourth Olympic gold medal on the halfpipe: COVID-19.

White told Olympics.com on Thursday that he tested positive last month after competing in an event in Colorado. The 35-year-old was symptomatic but has been cleared to compete in a qualifying event this weekend at Mammoth Mountain, the last qualifying event for the U.S. Olympic Team.

“I’m just thankful that like I started testing negative before this competition, so I’m allowed to compete because that would have been a real frustrating position to be in to where, you know, it’s the last qualifier and I can’t ride,” he said.

