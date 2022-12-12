 | Tue, Dec 13, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl’s body returned to United States

Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the United States and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport. He passed away at the age of 49.

By

Sports

December 12, 2022 - 2:57 PM

Flowers are placed in memory of Grant Wahl, a U.S, sports journalist who passed away while reporting on the Argentina and Netherlands match, prior to the World Cup quarterfinal between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior State Department official said.

The official said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport around 8:30 a.m. ET. They were accompanied by a consular official from the U.S. Embassy in Doha who had had custody of Wahl’s remains since shortly after he collapsed during Friday’s match between Argentina and the Netherlands and later died.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns, had no additional details but said the embassy in Qatar had been working with Wahl’s family to ensure the repatriation went smoothly.

Related
November 25, 2022
February 28, 2022
February 18, 2022
June 18, 2019
Most Popular